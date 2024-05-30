Former city councilmember appointed to Park City Chamber position

Former two-term Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber will now serve as the Director of Community and Government Relations to help those most underrepresented in the community.

Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said about the newly created position, “Our organization has never been more focused on the importance of balancing a thriving economy and quality of life issues,” she said. “Becca Gerber is uniquely qualified to help us connect in a more meaningful way with the business community, residents and local, regional and state governments.”

Gerber was the youngest woman in Park City to successfully run and win a city council campaign in 36 years and has spent the past 10 years as director of sales and marketing for R & R Sports which represents six brands for a family of ski and snowboard rental companies locally owned and operated across Utah and Colorado.

Gerber explained, “Small businesses have a specific set of challenges, from talent acquisition, rising costs, supply chain issues, limited resources, increased competition and seasonality,” she said. “The Chamber of Commerce is a great partner in supporting specific business needs and the economic vitality of the community as a whole and I’m excited to be a part of the team making sure that there are resources available to help small businesses succeed.”.

Gerber is a graduate of the University of Utah and the Leadership Park City 2013 Class.

She served as president of the Historic Park City Business Alliance from 2014 to 2015 and helped co-found the Wasatch Trails Alliance.