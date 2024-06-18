© 2024 KPCW

Park City calls for artists for utility box project

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 18, 2024 at 2:56 PM MDT
Park City Municipal
Park City Municipal, in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Power, is seeking local artists, students, families and neighbors to submit original artwork to wrap utility boxes throughout Park City. The submissions deadline is Monday, August 5.

Park City is calling for artists for its third phase of the EmPOWERment project.

The project began in 2018 and the second phase wrapped up in 2023 with 53 art pieces on utility boxes around town.

Park City Municipal is now asking artists to submit proposals for two-dimensional artwork that coincides with the theme of natural environment, arts and culture, community and history.

Submissions must be submitted by Monday, August 5 at 5 p.m. Artists will be selected August 12.

More information and where to submit proposals can be found here.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
