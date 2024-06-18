Park City calls for artists for utility box project

The project began in 2018 and the second phase wrapped up in 2023 with 53 art pieces on utility boxes around town.

Park City Municipal is now asking artists to submit proposals for two-dimensional artwork that coincides with the theme of natural environment, arts and culture, community and history.

Submissions must be submitted by Monday, August 5 at 5 p.m. Artists will be selected August 12.

More information and where to submit proposals can be found here.