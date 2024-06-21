Park City approves next steps for new City Park building

At its meeting Thursday the Park City Council unanimously approved a $1 million contract for design services to build a new community center in City Park just north of Miners Hospital.

The proposed building would be approximately 15,000 square feet and would replace the smaller summer camp building that’s been used for 40 years. Concept designs shared by the city depict a one story building with a sleek, modern architectural design.

The community center would include event and recreational spaces, classrooms and new restrooms. The volleyball and basketball courts would be replaced alongside a new playground and covered outdoor seating area.

Park City Municipal A rendering with Miners Hospital to provide a sense of scale.

City staff expect the new building to expand summer camp capacity from 100 kids to 150.

Seven percent of residents are opposed to the proposal for City Park, according to one survey.

Park City has budgeted around $15 million for the project, which requires planning commission approval.

The recreation department hopes to break ground in August 2025