Gas leak outside Park City MARC closes Little Kate, Monitor

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 24, 2024 at 4:45 PM MDT
KPCW
The Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center is located at Monitor Drive and Little Kate Road in Park Meadows.

Authorities are responding to a gas leak outside Park City's rec center.

Summit County dispatch says the intersection of Little Kate Road and Monitor Drive is closed, with no estimated time of reopening.

People were evacuated within 500 feet of the gas leak, which was caused when a construction crew broke a gas line doing road work. Dispatch also says MARC patrons are asked to shelter in place.

Park City Transit's 2 Green and 3 Blue buses are detouring through Lucky John Drive and skipping the MARC while the leak is repaired.

This is a developing story.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas