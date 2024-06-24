Gas leak outside Park City MARC closes Little Kate, Monitor

Summit County dispatch says the intersection of Little Kate Road and Monitor Drive is closed, with no estimated time of reopening.

People were evacuated within 500 feet of the gas leak, which was caused when a construction crew broke a gas line doing road work. Dispatch also says MARC patrons are asked to shelter in place.

Park City Transit's 2 Green and 3 Blue buses are detouring through Lucky John Drive and skipping the MARC while the leak is repaired.

This is a developing story.