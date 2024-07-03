© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction to impact Park City portion of Rail Trail

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:58 AM MDT
Park City Municipal

Contractors will begin replacing aging bridges on Park City’s section of the Rail Trail later this month.

Starting Monday, July 15, a detour route will be in place on the Rail Trail between Prospector and Richardson Flat Road due to the construction.

The detour route, named the Wag-On trail, has a gravel surface and will connect users to Richardson Flat Road, where the Rail Trail continues over 20 miles, all the way to Echo.

For bikers looking for a paved route to connect to Richardson Flat, the only option is to ride on the shoulder of state Route 248.

Replacement of the bridges is expected to be complete by the end of September.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta