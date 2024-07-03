Construction to impact Park City portion of Rail Trail

Starting Monday, July 15, a detour route will be in place on the Rail Trail between Prospector and Richardson Flat Road due to the construction.

The detour route, named the Wag-On trail, has a gravel surface and will connect users to Richardson Flat Road, where the Rail Trail continues over 20 miles, all the way to Echo.

For bikers looking for a paved route to connect to Richardson Flat, the only option is to ride on the shoulder of state Route 248.

Replacement of the bridges is expected to be complete by the end of September.