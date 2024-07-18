Park City endurance mountain bike race names new director

Point 2 Point was started in 2009 by Park City resident Jay Burke to showcase Park City’s mountain bike trails.

“Being 15 years ago, it was a time when it was, ‘Hey, this would be great,’” Burke said. “Let's get a lot of people to Park City and ride bikes. And, you know, it's grown from there.”

The race covers about 75 miles – between Round Valley and the Utah Olympic Park and goes through both Deer Valley and Park City Mountain resorts. Nearly 90% of the course is ridden on single track with between 11,000 and 13,000 vertical feet of climbing.

The course record is still held by local Keegan Swenson coming in at just over 6:06 in 2017. Local Sam Sweetser has participated in and finished all 15 races.

Burke says it was time for him to hire a new race director, so he could take a step back.

“It's time,” Burke said. “It’s really just been a passion and so enjoyable to do, but as I get older, there's certainly other things I want to do. And it takes a lot of energy and effort to keep it moving.”

After working alongside Burke for the last three years, special events manager Steven Aderholt is stepping up as race director for the Aug. 31 race.

“I rode the Park City Point 2 Point a few years ago and loved the race,” Aderholt said. “I've looked up to and respected what Jay built for a long time. I'm by profession in the event industry. I put on mainly running events and have for about 16 years. So, putting on events is not new to me.”

Burke says it was important that any new director had competed in Point 2 Point.

“It was one of the first things I think I asked,” he said. “‘Well, you've done this correct?’”

About 400 racers compete each year mostly men and about 40 women. There are even a handful or men who compete on a single speed bike. Race entries sell out quickly. This year all spots for the August event were gone in about six minutes.