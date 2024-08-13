Park City-based Women’s Inspired Network provides community support to businesswomen

WIN, or Women’s Inspired Network, was founded in 1993. Executive Director Kirsten Gunnerud said it aims to connect businesswomen who want to support, inspire and give back to the community.

WIN holds lunch and learn events quarterly, she said, to build technical business skills and has monthly events focusing on things from connection to growth.

“Everything from a speed networking event to sometimes on inspiration, where we'll share some of our tools with each other, or have a guest speaker,” she said. “And our Grow events, where we really focus on learning things that can help us both in life and in business. They're not as separate as we sometimes think they are.”

The next lunch and learn event is Aug. 20 at the Kimball Junction Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gunnerud said attendees will learn to build a marketing plan for the next year in under 30 minutes using AI.

The event is free for members and $20 for non-members. The yearly membership fee is $175, which includes access to all meetings. Gunnerud also said the membership fee supports young women through scholarships.

“We're an entirely volunteer-run organization, so every cent that possibly can goes towards our scholarships for high school senior women who are getting ready to extend their education,” she said.

Funding for scholarships also comes from meeting raffles and fundraisers like Stoke Coach. This year’s Stoke Coach is a strength training class integrating mindfulness, bodyweight exercises, yoga poses and more.

WIN raised $6,500 last year despite a year-long hiatus. Gunnerud said the funds were given to six high school seniors in the area this month.

“It was so fun to reconnect with our 18-year-old selves, and that moment of kind of stepping out into the world and how that felt, and be able to support them as they're getting ready to head out on that journey,” she said.

The organization hopes to raise over $20,000 this year. Gunnerud said the team also wants to emphasize they are there to support young women beyond just money; they want girls to know they have a community behind them for career advice and other support.