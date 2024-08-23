Park City Council delays nearly $2M in fee waivers for film studio developer

In 2022 Park City approved plans for the film studio to add housing and commercial space to the property.

The owner of the Utah Film Studio, Crandall Capital, intends to build 100 market-rate townhomes and over 200 affordable housing units on the site.

The developer recently came to the city to ask for nearly $2 million in fee waivers, which would offset the cost of impact and permit fees associated with constructing the affordable housing.

The council recently waived fees for nonprofit projects and the city’s Engine House affordable housing development. But council member Ryan Dickey says he’s uncomfortable granting such a large waiver to a for-profit development.

“Our code spells out that these fee waivers are for public or nonprofit projects, this project is neither of those,” Dickey said. “To me, with respect and with satisfaction of seeing this housing get built, I just don’t think it meets the standard of the code, and it seems like a bit of a second bite at the apple on the incentive to make the project happen in the first place.”

Nothing in code prevents the council from exercising discretion over individual projects, including for-profit developments.

During the approval process for the project, called Studio Crossing, the developer made no mention that they would be seeking fee waivers in the future.

Council member Tana Toly also expressed hesitation in granting the fee waivers. However, council member Jeremy Rubell expressed support, especially because the developers plan to build 23 extra affordable housing units than originally intended.

“This is a good thing for the community and we want to see more people following your lead,” Rubell said.

The council has delayed a vote on the fees waiver until their meeting Sept. 5. The council plans to have a larger work session discussion about fee waivers and housing projects sometime in the future.