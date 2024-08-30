Nominations open for 2024 Trisha J. Worthington service award

First awarded in 2015, the annual honor is given to an individual who has given their time to charitable and community endeavors in the past year. Such contributions are considered an essential part of enhancing the greater Park City community.

Trisha J. Worthington was the founding Executive Director of Park City Community Foundation.

Selected by the foundation’s Community Fund Grants Committee, the 2024 honoree will be named in September. The foundation also gives a $1,000 grant to a local nonprofit selected by the award winner.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 6. A link to nominate a community member can be found here.