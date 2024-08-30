© 2024 KPCW

Nominations open for 2024 Trisha J. Worthington service award

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 30, 2024 at 3:27 PM MDT
Sydney Reed
Parkite Sydney Reed was honored with the Trisha J. Worthington Community Service Award in 2023.

The Park City Community Foundation is accepting nominations for its Trisha J. Worthington Community Service Award.

First awarded in 2015, the annual honor is given to an individual who has given their time to charitable and community endeavors in the past year. Such contributions are considered an essential part of enhancing the greater Park City community.

Trisha J. Worthington was the founding Executive Director of Park City Community Foundation.

Selected by the foundation’s Community Fund Grants Committee, the 2024 honoree will be named in September. The foundation also gives a $1,000 grant to a local nonprofit selected by the award winner.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 6. A link to nominate a community member can be found here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver