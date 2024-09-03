© 2024 KPCW

Winners of Miners Day Parade announced

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 3, 2024 at 6:46 AM MDT
The Rotary Club of Park City awards three $1,000 prizes for three categories: best mining theme, most creative and best overall entry.

The prize money is split evenly between the winning organization and a charitable group of its choice.

The Park City Museum and Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History took home the prize for best overall in the parade.

The group walked down Main Street in hard hats with photos of historic mining structures in Park City. One member of their group was dressed in a costume resembling the Silver King Mine.

Meems’ Apparel Decoration in Silver Creek won for best mining theme. Its truck was decorated with recyclable materials to look like minerals from the mines.

The group also retrofitted a UTV to look like a mining cart. Meems will be sharing its prize money with the nonprofit Peace House.

The most original parade entry went to the Egyptian Theatre, whose members strolled down Main Street in a variety of costumes, including many pharaohs.

The rotary club has also announced the winners of Monday’s Running of the Balls. Individual winners will be contacted directly.

A full list of winners can be found here.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
