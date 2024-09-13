HGTV show heads to Park City

In an HGTV interview, “Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth announced last month she and her family are leaving Southern California for Park City.

Roth’s television show rescues homeowners who took on major DIY projects, but are living without bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms due to issues they can’t fix. Roth and her team help finish the problematic projects and turn mishaps into dream spaces in record time, the program’s website says.

Now that Roth and the show are in Utah, locals can take part in rescue renovations.

Those interested in being part of the HGTV show must live in Salt Lake City, Park City or surrounding locations, have a minimum budget of $100,000 and have 3-4 spaces in need of renovation.