YSA honored by federal committee

The 2024 Council Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed to the advancement or promotion of physical activity, fitness, sports or nutrition.

YSA received the Community Leadership award which celebrates leaders working to build a more vibrant and thriving community through sports and physical activity.

The local nonprofit was one of 20 individuals and organizations across the country recognized in 2024. YSA’s Programs Director Heather Sims accepted the award at a ceremony in Washington.

The Utah-based nonprofit, founded as a legacy of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games, aims to bring the benefits of physical activity to all children, regardless of family finances, gender, race, or abilities. YSA engages over 3,800 youth annually in sports and healthy lifestyle activities through their nationally-recognized afterschool programs, scholarships, and financial support for winter sports teams, ensuring every child has the opportunity to participate.

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition is a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy eating and physical activity for all people, regardless of background or ability.