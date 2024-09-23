Park City to resume construction on Main Street water line, free parking available

In April, Park City began a years-long project to replace aging water infrastructure in Old Town.

Construction finished in June and was initially slated to resume in the spring of 2025. But Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks said Main Street businesses preferred an expedited timeline, in order to limit sidewalk and road closures next summer.

“Construction on the street during June was very impactful to the businesses,” Wicks said.

To get a head start on next summer’s work schedule, crews will begin construction Sept. 30. All work on Main Street will be uphill of 4th Street, and will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be intermittent water shut-offs in the area, and people nearby should expect noise from machinery. A portion of Main Street will also be closed to vehicle traffic.

Park City has accepted the HPCA’s request to make parking in Old Town free during the construction. The only time parking will not be free is during special events, including Halloween and Shot Ski on Oct. 12.

“It’s a great time for everyone to support the businesses that are going to be impacted,” Wicks said. “Come out and enjoy Main Street.”

Park City Public Utilities Engineer Griffin Lloyd says the major benefit of speeding up construction is the ability to end sidewalk closures by June, when summer tourism traffic picks up in Park City. Lloyd said construction became harder this summer following Memorial Day.

“We started getting a lot of feedback from the businesses, as well as a lot of the tourists walking along the street, that businesses were a little tougher to get into with sidewalk repairs,” Lloyd said. “We also slowed down a little bit because of all the foot traffic. So being out of the sidewalk in June is probably a benefit to us, as well as the businesses and definitely the tourists.”

More information about the upcoming construction and details on road closures can be found here.