First annual sled hockey tournament at Park City Ice Rink

The puck will drop for the six-team tournament Friday, Sept. 27 with an all-star game featuring sled hockey players from the Utah Grizzlies, Vegas Knights, Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken, LA Kings and Phoenix Coyotes.

Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m. General admission is $10. $40 will get you a private meet-and-greet before the game.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to support the nonprofit Utah Sled Hockey team this season.

The tournament runs through Sunday, Sept. 29. Click her for tickets and more information.