© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First annual sled hockey tournament at Park City Ice Rink

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2024 at 3:07 PM MDT
Vegas Golden Knights sled hockey player.
Vegas Golden Knights
/
David Nicholls
Vegas Golden Knights sled hockey player.

The Utah Sled Hockey Association is hosting its first annual sled hockey tournament at the Park City Ice Rink this month.

The puck will drop for the six-team tournament Friday, Sept. 27 with an all-star game featuring sled hockey players from the Utah Grizzlies, Vegas Knights, Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken, LA Kings and Phoenix Coyotes.

Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m. General admission is $10. $40 will get you a private meet-and-greet before the game.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to support the nonprofit Utah Sled Hockey team this season.

The tournament runs through Sunday, Sept. 29. Click her for tickets and more information.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver