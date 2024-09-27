Park City Mountain to unveil enhanced snowmaking tools

The new system is expected to increase early season terrain availability and consistency by opening runs off the Tombstone Express lift at Canyons Village.

This season the mountain is also introducing the newly widened and extended Tombstone Alley which expands the former Chicane Bypass.

The trail will begin further uphill and create a new intermediate option that winds through the trees adjacent to Chicane, the main trail to get skiers and riders from Red Pine to Tombstone.

The snowmaking project was announced last winter and crews worked over the summer to install new automated snowmaking infrastructure on Another World and Chicane.

Park City Mountain plans to open Nov. 22, conditions permitting. The mountain will offer a tour of the new system in mid-October. Tombstone is expected to open in December.