Park City Farmers Market continues into fall season
Summit County residents will have three more weeks to get their local fresh produce from the Park City Farmers Market before the end of the season.
The market is in the First Time lot at Park City Mountain every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The final Wednesday market will be Oct. 23.
The 2024 market was moved from Canyons Village back to its original home at the ski resort parking lot while a new parking garage is under construction in the Canyons’ Cabriolet lot.