© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Farmers Market continues into fall season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:50 PM MDT
The farmers market was last at Park City Mountain Village in 2021.
Park City Municipal
The farmers market was last at Park City Mountain Village in 2021.

Summit County residents will have three more weeks to get their local fresh produce from the Park City Farmers Market before the end of the season.

The market is in the First Time lot at Park City Mountain every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The final Wednesday market will be Oct. 23.

The 2024 market was moved from Canyons Village back to its original home at the ski resort parking lot while a new parking garage is under construction in the Canyons’ Cabriolet lot.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver