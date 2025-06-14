Hundreds of Wasatch Back residents peacefully participate in ‘No Kings’ protests

Trump scheduled a military parade in Washington for his 79th birthday and Flag Day on June 14. According to the Associated Press , the parade called for more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters and more.

In response, hundreds of “No Kings” protests were organized across the U.S., including in Park City and Heber City.

The Park City protest on the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 80 at Kimball Junction drew more than 200 protesters who hoisted signs amid honks and cheers.

First-time protester Arlet Ramirez of Park City said she came to the 9:30 a.m. demonstration to show support for those who aren’t citizens.

“I wanted to come out here to be able to represent the people that are not able to be here due to fear and not being able to use their voice,” she said. “I think it's important to show out for those people, especially my Mexican community.”

The Heber protest began at 11 a.m. in front of city hall on Main Street. Over 200 protesters waved signs as travelers honked in solidarity.

Katherine Symonds attended the protest because she said liberties are being taken away. She held a sign referencing the military parade in Washington.

“Spending however many millions, $46 million on a military parade, [that] just so happens to fall on Trump's birthday when cuts are being made to supplemental food and forest rangers and firemen and Medicaid recipients, it's disgusting and embarrassing,” Symonds said.

According to NPR , the parade is expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million.

Debbie Winterton was also at the Heber protest with a sign that read “No fascists, no kings, no dictator regimes.” She said the people there weren’t representing one party.

“We're really here to represent the people of the United States, and I think that's what's gotten lost,” Winterton said. “No matter what party or side or whatever it is that you're taking, what's happening here is wrong, and so that's why we're trying to speak out about it.”

1 of 5 — No Kings protest Heber no faux-king way.JPG Over 200 protesters waved signs as travelers honked in solidarity during a "No Kings" protest in Heber City, June 14, 2025. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 5 — No Kings protest Heber MAGA.JPG James Ross during a "No Kings" protest in Heber City, June 14, 2025. He sported a "Make America Great Again" hat and waved a large U.S. flag. Kristine Weller / KPCW 3 of 5 — No Kings protest Heber public lands.JPG Over 200 protesters waved signs as travelers honked in solidarity during a "No Kings" protest in Heber City, June 14, 2025. Kristine Weller / KPCW 4 of 5 — No Kings protest Heber King George.JPG Over 200 protesters waved signs as travelers honked in solidarity during a "No Kings" protest in Heber City, June 14, 2025. Kristine Weller / KPCW 5 of 5 — No Kings protest Heber crowd 2.JPG Over 200 protesters waved signs as travelers honked in solidarity during a "No Kings" protest in Heber City, June 14, 2025. Kristine Weller / KPCW

James Ross sported a “Make America Great Again” hat at the protest and waved a large U.S. flag. While he didn’t agree with everyone there, Ross said he loves that Americans have the right to protest.

“This is a great place for people to be free, and it should be a sanctuary country for people to come to, but if we don't have laws, it won't be a sanctuary for anyone,” he said.

Law enforcement personnel were present at both the Park City and Heber protests to maintain public safety and uphold the First Amendment right to peacefully assemble.

KPCW reporter Jonas Wright contributed to this report.