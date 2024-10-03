Park City sales tax revenue sets new summer record

Park City collected more than $2.7 million in sales tax revenue in July 2024. That’s the highest amount ever recorded for the month. It’s a nearly 12% increase compared to July 2023.

Transient room tax revenue, which applies to lodging, saw a more significant increase, up 18% over last July, indicating strong visitation this summer.

July normally brings a heavy stream of visitors to Park City thanks to events like the July 4 parade and peak conditions for outdoor activities.

The latest Park City Council staff report shows 2024 has been a strong economic year for the city. In February, Park City collected more than $3 million in sales tax revenue, the largest one-month sum in its history.

Sales tax revenue is diverted to Park City’s general fund, which pays for employees and fundamental services including the police department, street maintenance, the library and the PC MARC.