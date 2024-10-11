Park City denies request to remove Hillside Ave home from historic properties list

Craig Weaver’s great grandmother purchased the lot at 37 Hillside Avenue in 1934 after immigrating from Ireland to work in the mines.

Despite its rich history dating back to the late 1800s, Weaver said the family’s home is run down and no longer inhabitable. It’s currently listed for sale online for nearly $1.7 million.

Removing the property’s historic designation would eliminate strict city restrictions, allowing for the home to be renovated.

Weaver told the city council Thursday the history of the home isn’t lost on him. But he believes it has reached the end of its useful life.

“We understand the significance of Old Town,” Weaver said. “I was born here. My dad was born here. My sisters were born here.”

During public comment, Park City Museum Research Coordinator Dalton Gackle said he worried removing a historic property would create a slippery slope.

“The main issue with delisting the structure would be that it potentially opens up a rabbit hole of historic homes being delisted, just to be torn down,” Gackle said.

The city council unanimously agreed with the historic preservation board to deny the request to remove the lot on Hillside Ave. from the historic sites list.

Councilmember Ryan Dickey expressed sympathy for Weaver’s situation, but said the city always aims to strike a balance.

“Overall the historic district, I think, is just a jewel of Park City and something that I think we’re all proud of, but that can be a burden to an individual property owner," Dickey said.

To appeal the decision, Weaver will have to file a lawsuit in 3rd District Court.