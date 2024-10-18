Wasatch Back Book Festival to celebrate great storytelling and the joy of reading next week

The regional festival is the local extension of the annual Utah Humanities Book Festival, which has celebrated literature with statewide events for nearly three decades.

This year the Summit County, Wasatch County and Park City libraries are partnering with Utah Humanities to host the regional event.

The celebration of books and reading runs from Oct. 21 to 27, and each library will offer opportunities to meet local authors, attend author lectures and book signings and other literary-themed events.

The first Park City event is Monday at the Jim Santy Auditorium. Local author Mike Finkel will discuss his New York Times bestselling book “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession.” It follows a master thief who stole art from museums and cathedrals all over Europe — not for money, but for passion.

Park City librarian Adrienne Herrick Juarez is especially excited for the library’s first “Mystery in the Stacks” event — an interactive film noir-themed experience.

“I hope everyone will get involved with this. We are closing the library. We are doing a whodunit interactive theater event that night,” she said.

The proceeds support the Friends of the Park City Library.

Saturday morning the Park City Library will give locals the chance to share a line from their favorite book and enjoy some pie.

“Sometimes I read a line and I'm just like, ‘Whoa, that was so beautiful.’ I close the book, and I'm just stunned,” Juarez said.