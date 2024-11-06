Park City Council to review future Main Street plan with two new gondolas

The plan considers several ambitious development initiatives that would transform Park City’s Main Street from what it is today. The redesign would expand sidewalks, cut down on parking and reduce vehicle traffic. In addition there would be a new town square across from City Hall and significant redevelopment on Swede Alley, including room for a boutique hotel, housing, retail and office space.

The plan also contemplates a new gondola connection between the Brew Pub lot at the top of Main Street to Deer Valley’s Snow Park. A slide deck for Thursday’s meeting also shows that the city’s plan could support a new gondola that would replace the Town Lift at Park City Mountain.

Park City Municipal A rendering of a redeveloped Brew Pub lot (at the top of Main Street) including a gondola connection to Deer Valley.

The plan was formed by a committee of local business owners, residents and consultants that the city convened earlier this year. Thursday’s meeting marks the first time that the full city council will be able to provide input on the concepts.

Park City Manager Matt Dias encourages residents to read the presentation for the council about the plan.

“There’s no sort of drive in City Hall for certain outcomes,” Dias said. “We formed a committee of our peers, of our colleagues, of our stakeholders. These are their ideas, working with the consultants, that they’re suggesting the community and the council consider, contemplate, discuss and debate.”

Park City Municipal A rendering of redevelopment along Swede Alley.

According to a staff report, the city hopes to have the council’s approval on future plans by the end of the year.

The public will get its chance to share their opinions about the plan at an open house Tuesday at Miners Hospital in City Park. The city is hosting one input session from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. followed by another from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Committee members, city staff and consultants will be available to share conceptual designs and maps of the plans.

Also on the agenda Thursday, the council will hear updates on the recreation department’s two capital projects. The city hopes to begin construction on a new community center in City Park next August, with an estimated completion date in late 2026. Separately, the city expects to begin expanding the lap and leisure pools at the MARC next summer.

Lastly, the council will discuss the future lease agreement for the municipal golf course during the winter. Park City has partnered with White Pine Touring since 1981 to provide cross country skiing at the golf course.

The council could approve a five-year contract extension with White Pine Thursday. The existing contract expires in April 2025.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend the meeting virtually can be found here.