Deer Valley to host open house, presentation on Snow Park project
Residents can learn more about Deer Valley’s Snow Park base village project Thursday, Nov. 14, at an open house.
Planners will present more about the project and construction mitigation efforts at Snow Park Lodge.
Starting at 4 p.m., the half-hour presentation will include parking changes with enhanced offsite parking and shuttle services.
Residents can attend in-person and virtually.
More information about the open house can be found here.