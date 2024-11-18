Park City board set to approve appeal of controversial Prince home

The nextdoor neighbors challenging the home’s construction are challenging the Park City Planning Director’s determination that the proposal met historic district design requirements.

Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann previously failed in their attempts to appeal permit approvals for the home.

But last week, the Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 to grant the Hermann’s appeal regarding historic design standards.

The property in question belongs to Matthew Prince, the billionaire CEO of cybersecurity company Cloudflare and owner of The Park Record.

The proposed home on King Road has been hotly contested in Park City. Some have praised the design modeled after historic mining structures. Others have opposed the construction, saying it doesn't match Old Town's character and could pose a landslide risk.

The final action letter for Tuesday’s meeting details where the majority of board members found reason to grant the appeal. The letter says the proposed home’s design doesn’t respect the existing topography. It also says the primary facade is not compatible with the width of surrounding historic buildings and the home’s retaining walls are not consistent with design requirements.

If the board does grant the appeal Tuesday, Prince will have two options going forward.

Prince could make adjustments to the home plans and reapply for a Historic District Design Review. Or he can take the matter to Third District Court, where a judge will decide if the appeal complies with Utah law.

A lawyer representing Prince did not immediately respond to requests for comment about their plans.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.