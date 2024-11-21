© 2024 KPCW

Epic Pass sales end soon for 2024-2025 season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:50 PM MST
Ticket sales for all Epic Pass options will not be offered for the 2024-2025 season after Dec. 2.
Jack Loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
Ticket sales for all Epic Pass options will not be offered for the 2024-2025 season after Dec. 2.

Skiers and riders have less than two weeks to buy an Epic Pass for the 2024-2025 winter season.

Sales of Epic Passes, and lower-priced Epic Day Passes close on Dec. 2.

Purchased in advance, an Epic 1-Day Pass with access to resorts including Park City Mountain is $123 for adults and $65 for kids. After Dec. 2, the day ticket price at the resort will increase by more than $200.

An end date has not yet been announced for Ikon Pass sales but is historically in December.
