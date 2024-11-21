Epic Pass sales end soon for 2024-2025 season
Skiers and riders have less than two weeks to buy an Epic Pass for the 2024-2025 winter season.
Sales of Epic Passes, and lower-priced Epic Day Passes close on Dec. 2.
Purchased in advance, an Epic 1-Day Pass with access to resorts including Park City Mountain is $123 for adults and $65 for kids. After Dec. 2, the day ticket price at the resort will increase by more than $200.
An end date has not yet been announced for Ikon Pass sales but is historically in December.