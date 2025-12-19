UDOT closes seasonal Mirror Lake Highway

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed Mirror Lake Highway to vehicle traffic for the season.

State Route 150 is one of Utah’s nine seasonal roads. In the Wasatch Back, Guardsman Pass on the Park City and Brighton sides closed in November.

State Route 35, Wolf Creek Summit, east of Francis is still open. So is state Route 148 at Cedar Breaks National Monument east of Cedar City.

Utah’s seasonal roads will reopen when the snow melts in the spring.