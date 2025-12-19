© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT closes seasonal Mirror Lake Highway

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 19, 2025 at 4:47 PM MST
A shot of Mirror Lake Highway from UDOT's traffic camera on Dec. 19, 2025.
Utah Department of Transportation
A shot of Mirror Lake Highway from UDOT's traffic camera on Dec. 19, 2025.

The road, which takes recreators through the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, will reopen in the spring.

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed Mirror Lake Highway to vehicle traffic for the season.

State Route 150 is one of Utah’s nine seasonal roads. In the Wasatch Back, Guardsman Pass on the Park City and Brighton sides closed in November.

State Route 35, Wolf Creek Summit, east of Francis is still open. So is state Route 148 at Cedar Breaks National Monument east of Cedar City.

Utah’s seasonal roads will reopen when the snow melts in the spring.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver