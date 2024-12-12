Park City Film fills holiday break with free film screenings

Park City Film has curated a collection of films which executive director Katy Wang says have been nominated for Golden Globes and will likely make the Oscar short list. Showings begin this weekend with “Emilia Pérez.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang Listen • 6:04

“This has won 10 Golden Globe nominations, the most of any film,” Wang said. “And this is a film that sort of defies explanation. It's about a drug cartel kingpin who hires a lawyer to help him transition and disappear from his former life, giving birth to Emilia Pérez, but the past proved harder to escape than she had imagined. And to add to that storyline, it's a musical. It is incredible acting, and absolutely a film you want to see on the big screen.”

A free matinee Saturday features a collection of short films from the Mountain Film Festival in Telluride, at 4 p.m.

“This is their Ciné de las Montañas program,” she said. “And this celebrates sports, adventure and the indomitable human spirit. The short films will be shown in Spanish, with English subtitles or with Spanish subtitles.”

The weekend of Dec. 20 brings back a favorite from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, “A Real Pain,” the winner of the Waldo Salt screenwriting award, featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.

And the final weekend of 2024 will feature the film “Conclave,” also nominated for a number of Golden Globe Awards, staring Ralph Fiennes who plays a Cardinal tasked with managing the secretive process to select a new pope.

On Dec. 23, there’s a free screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart as the affable George Bailey. A series of matinee screenings is also planned from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3.

“We tried to curate some films that were some familiar favorites, but also some new films,” she said. “So, we have the 2019 version of ‘Little Women,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ ‘Princess Bride,’ the original ‘Jumanji’ and then ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ because everyone loves Tim Burton, and ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,’ and so we wanted to revive that old classic.”

All of the matinees are free, including the popcorn, and start at 4 p.m.