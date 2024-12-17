Recycle Utah wants resident input on plans for its future home

The public meetings in Park City and Kimball Junction will include a Q&A session about what’s next for the recycling center.

“If you have been hearing about Recycle Utah moving for a long time and you're curious, please come to our meetings,” Recycle Utah Outreach Coordinator Chelsea Hafer said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “We'll give a full rundown of what's going on.”

Hafer said the consultants from Resource Recycling Systems recommend moving the center away from its current location in Bonanza Park, behind the Boneyard Saloon.

The meetings are set for Jan. 7 at the Jim Santy Auditorium in Park City and Jan. 9 at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction, both at 6 p.m.

The center’s goal has long been to expand operations to ease pressure on the county’s main residential landfill near Rockport Reservoir.

The current location in Bonanza gets packed during the holidays.

“There's often a line outside our facility,” Hafer said, adding that no idling is allowed at Recycle Utah. Recycling staff recommend pre-sorting recyclables to get in and out quickly.

Recycle Utah is looking to expand services in eastern Summit County too, after securing a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant in 2023.

It will hold a one-time recycling pickup in Coalville Jan. 4 to learn residents’ needs.

“They do have curbside [recycling]. They used to have a glass bin, and they don't anymore,” Hafer explained. “So this event is just to kind of have a place for people in Coalville to drop some of their harder-to-recycles, and then also so that we can hear from them, to hear what resources would be most helpful for them.”

Recycle Utah Santa Claus bales cardboard at Recycle Utah in December 2023.

The Jan. 4 pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ledges Event Center. Recycle Utah will be accepting cardboard, plastics, batteries and electronic waste.

Santa will be at the recycling center Dec. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Recycle Utah will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.