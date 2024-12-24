Park City to rename Quinns Junction dog park in honor of Ian Weinman

Ian Wieman was just 10 years old when he approached the Park City Council with a request for a dog park in 2005. Wienman had seen one during a family vacation to Florida and thought Park City’s dogs needed one too.

The council agreed, and three years later, the Park City dog park was constructed in Quinns Junction.

On Thursday the Park City Council approved a resolution to rename the park as “Ian Weinman Legacy Dog Park.” Weinman died in September in a motorcycle crash while crossing through the Lincoln Tunnel between New York and New Jersey, an obituary says.

His father, Rich Wyman, thanked developer Rory Murphy and former mayor Dana Williams for helping to rename the park in honor of Ian.

“Ian never lost hope,” Wyman said. “Ian never gave up, and he kept motivating all of us. When Ian was 14-years-old, wearing his Boy Scout uniform, he and mayor Dana Williams cut the ribbon to officially open the first Park City dog park. That moment filled all of us with immense pride.”

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said Ian Weinman’s determination indeed played a big role.

“I wholeheartedly support naming the dog park after Ian, because without his effort, I don’t believe we would have a dog park there today,” Fisher said.

In addition to the renaming, Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the city will consider leaving money aside in the next budget to add a landscape garden to the dog park.