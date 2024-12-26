Local musician returns for free concert at Canyons

Wakley grew up playing music. He said it has always been a passion for him.

“When I was five years old, I begged my parents for guitar and I started writing songs when I was really young," he said. "And after a while, I ended up in Berklee College of Music and studied out there.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Jack Wakley discusses his music and growing up in Park City on the Local News Hour Listen • 15:17

He moved to California with a group of friends, but he said it took a long time to figure out what he wanted to do with his music.

“In the last year and a half, two years, I found it," he said. "And it was a really exciting moment to feel all the pieces come together. And then I finished recording my first record and released that earlier this year.”

The album, titled "In A River Running Dry" was released in July of 2024.

Wakley will perform on the Canyons Village stage Friday night as part of Park City Mountain’s Silver Sky Nights.

The free event begins in the Canyons Forum at 2 p.m. and Wakley takes the stage at 4 p.m. with fireworks after the show.