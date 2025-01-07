Temporary Park City pickleball courts at film studio up for approval

The city’s recreation department is proposing to set up six pickleball courts in a 15,000-square-foot bay at the film studio on state Route 248.

The conditional use permit would allow for pickleball play at the film studio for three winters starting this season, from Nov. 1 to April 30.

If the plan moves forward, all pickleball operations would move to the Utah Film Studio, leaving the PC MARC for tennis players.

Leasing a bay at the film studio is expected to cost the city $20,000 per month. A contract still needs to be finalized.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher previously said the temporary facility could be ready for play by February.

Balancing the desires of pickleball and tennis players has been a challenge for the recreation department. Fisher said the temporary facility can help satisfy the demand in the short-term, as the city considers building a permanent pickleball center in the future.

Residents are invited to give input at Wednesday’s Park City Planning Commission meeting ahead of a final vote. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.