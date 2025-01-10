Park City set a record for October sales tax revenue in 2024

The city’s sales taxes, excluding transient room taxes, rose by more than $650,000 in October 2024 when compared to 2023.

This raised overall citywide sales tax revenue by nearly 7.5% or almost $740,000 from 2023.

Transient room tax revenue was also up in October thanks to increased occupancy rates. It rose by almost 50% or nearly $105,000.

Park City staff say they expected October to perform well but didn’t anticipate this much of an increase over 2023. They say several factors contributed to the bump: consumer confidence was up almost 10%, lodging occupancy was up nearly 8% and visitation was up overall.

Early tax filers also accounted for about 23% of the sales tax revenue boost. Early filing, however, will impact November 2024’s sales tax revenue.

Historically, October is not a significant month, only accounting for about 5% of Park City’s annual sales tax revenue.

