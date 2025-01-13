Park City moving forward with plans for new affordable housing near Quinns Junction

Developer Alexander Co.’s proposal would build over 200 housing units on around 10 acres in Clark Ranch, which is located just south of the Park City Heights neighborhood close to U.S. Highway 40.

Chris Day, development project manager with Alexander Co., said they’re aiming to provide a mix of units with 80% listed as rentals and 20% for sale.

“We’re proposing up to 170 apartment homes, and that’s going to be a mix of one and two bedroom units,” Day said. “Those will range in size and scale and design, and then up to 40 units of for-sale housing.”

Day said they’re also considering amenities such as hiking and mountain biking trails, paved walking paths and observation areas.

Under the developer’s current plan, all of the rental apartments would be affordable, catering to people who earn up to 70% of Summit County’s area median income, which equates to around $70,000 as an annual salary.

Park City has already budgeted around $8 million for the project. When asked to provide a ballpark estimate for development’s cost to the city, a representative from Alexander Co. said it could range from $7 million to $13 million. The developer plans to use federal funding, by way of low-income housing tax credits, to help finance the affordable housing.

As part of a public-private partnership, Alexander Co. is asking for a $50 year lease of the Clark Ranch property for $1 a year - the same financial model that Park City used for its Engine House affordable housing project under construction in Bonanza Park.

Councilmembers said they heard some concerns from Park City Heights neighbors about increased traffic. Park City Housing and Development Coordinator Sara Wineman said the current plan would not extend frontage road access beyond the Clark Ranch neighborhood. Wineman said the city’s engineering team is in communication with the Utah Department of Transportation to ensure the agency supports the development plans.

The project’s next step is entitlement approval. According to a staff report, the city plans to begin the approval process with the planning department in May.

The goal is to get approvals and finalize a development agreement by May 2026. If that timeline holds, construction could begin in July 2026.