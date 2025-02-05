Park City Council set to approve Treasure Hill conservation easement

In 2019 Park City Municipal purchased the land on Treasure Hill for $64 million to block a proposed development consisting of condos and a high-rise hotel.

The sale was bolstered by a $48 million bond approved by voters, who sought to protect the property that hovers over Old Town.

On Thursday the Park City Council could make the open space designation official by approving a conservation easement in partnership with the Summit Land Conservancy.

Summit Land Conservancy Executive Director Cheryl Fox said the agreement took years to finalize so there could be a comprehensive survey of the land to evaluate various easements and lot lines.

“There’s a lot of complications on this project,” Fox said. “And then of course COVID hit, so things really got slowed down. We’re really excited though to really finally be moving forward on this.”

If approved, Fox said the proposed conservation easement would effectively prevent any development on Treasure Hill in the future.

“Conservation easements can, in very rare cases, be condemned, but there has to be a higher public benefit than what’s already there,” she said. “So it puts a really high bar on the things that could possibly change and damage the conservation values that are there today.”

The council will consider voting to adopt the conservation easement after taking public comment Thursday.

Paid parking at Bonanza Flat trailheads and a proposal from Park City Song Summit organizers about hosting their annual event in City Park are also on the agenda.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:50 p.m. at City Hall following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.