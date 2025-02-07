Treasure Hill conservation easement approval delayed

The Park City Council planned to approve the final draft of the conservation easement Thursday, but Summit Land Conservancy Executive Director Cheryl Fox requested more time to finalize the agreement. The nonprofit is partnering with the city on the open space acquisition, which was funded by a voter-approved $48 million bond.

Fox said the delay comes after her team received new information.

“We received some new documents last week and we need some time to vet them,” Fox said. “They regard the ski area tram location and so figuring all of those out, and then some other discussion internally about the language in the easement.”

If approved, the conservation easement would effectively prevent any future development on Treasure Hill public property, which overlooks Old Town and Park City’s Main Street.

The 105 acres intersects with Park City’s Mountain Town Lift.

In December the city council made changes to the conservation easement to give Park City sole authority to approve or deny changes to ski resort operations.

As part of the Main Street reenvisioning plan, city leaders have considered making the Town Lift a gondola. However, Park City Mountain has not discussed any potential changes for the Town Lift.

The Sweeney family, who has owned the Town Lift Plaza off Main Street for decades, announced its intention to sell the property last year. The move came after the family sued Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts in 3rd District Court Nov. 7 over alleged lease violations.

The Sweeneys were also involved in the conservation deal, as the family sold their Treasure Hill land to Park City in 2019 for $64 million. Residents sought to protect the land after the family proposed developing condos and a high-rise hotel on the property.

The council is now scheduled to review the conservation easement draft for approval on March 27.