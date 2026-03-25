Wasatch Back trails dry out ahead of summer season

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

Basin Recreation opened the Trailside Bike Park in mid-March and has cleared singletrack trails in Glenwild, Bob’s Basin and the lower RTS trail system for hikers and bikers.

Much of Round Valley in Quinn’s Junction is dry, according to the Mountain Trails Foundation.

The Wasatch Trails Foundation also reports the Phosphate West trail is dry.

But many Wasatch Back areas that don’t get as much sun remain muddy and wet.

Trail maintenance officials ask bikers to turn around if they encounter snow or mud on the trails.

Tires can leave ruts and ruin trails for other users. Ruts can also lead to erosion and costly repairs.

The Run-A-Muk dog park below the Utah Olympic Park is closed for a monthlong reset. The annual spring closure allows the trail to dry out during the muddy season and avoids trail damage.

Basin Rec. will host volunteer cleanups throughout April to reset the park.