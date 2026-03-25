Skiers to shred for blood cancer at Deer Valley Saturday

This marks the event’s eighth year at Deer Valley. The fundraiser originally coincided with opening day at the resort but was moved to March several years ago.

Dr. Robert Winn, known as “Winnie,” co-founded the event in 2018 after his wife was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia to support Blood Cancer United. The organization, founded in 1949, is now the world’s largest global nonprofit supporting blood cancer patients.

“Blood Cancer United has raised $1.8 billion and it has funded research that has saved countless lives through a simple, straightforward mission to aim for a world without these dreadful diseases,” Winn said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 25. “When I first started caring for patients back in 1974, the five-year survival rate of acute lymphoblastic leukemia was 14%. Today it's 90%.”

Two-time Olympic Nordic combined skier Bryan Fletcher was diagnosed with childhood leukemia when he was 3 years old.

“I went through three years of chemotherapy and a two-year remission study until I was able to be cleared from cancer,” Fletcher recalls. “During that time, I fell in love with skiing. My parents had me out. It was a nice distraction for me from the treatments I was going through. And lo and behold, I fell in love with ski jumping in Nordic combined and started competing in that for fun. It became a powerful dichotomy for me, because I was able to really do what I needed to do in the hospital just so I could get back to skiing a little bit sooner, and that that made it a unique mix for me.”

Participants must raise at least $1,000 per adult or $300 per child to take part. Registration includes a lift pass, event swag, a welcome bag, the chance to ski with Olympians like Fletcher and a buffet lunch.

Winn says people can also support the cause without hitting the slopes.

“I realize that many of you listening today may not be in a position to make such a large donation,” he said. “You can still go to the website and donate $1, $5, $10 or any amount and know that you are helping someone in our community who may need assistance purchasing their medicine, needs transportation to the hospital or need help with childcare.”

Shred for Red starts at 9 a.m. March 28 at Deer Valley Resort. The event is family-friendly and designed for skiers of all ability levels.

Here’s the link to register or donate to Shred for Red.

