Park City’s Engine House project on track for 2025 opening

The project will include 99 affordable rentals and 24 units that will be priced at market rates.

Longtime local developer Rory Murphy, who is partnering with the city on Engine House, said they hope to finish the project by August or September. He said the schedule could be pushed back a couple months as they address an ongoing labor shortage.

“Right now there’s a lot of construction in Utah,” Murphy said. “Utah has a limited labor market. It’s just focused right there on the Wasatch Front, and what we have is what we have.”

Murphy said the labor force that Wasatch Back developers have typically relied upon are harder to attract.

“We used to have a good secondary labor market with like western Wyoming, western Colorado, even eastern Utah - kind of Vernal area - and all those guys are on the [oil] rigs right now," he said. "There’s just so much of that work.”

Murphy said the project has not been impacted by new rules from President Donald Trump’s administration, at least so far. National housing experts have said the president’s tariffs and immigration measures could impact housing construction over the next several years.

Murphy said the lighter snowfall has made it possible for crews to work during the winter.

“I would say we are about 60 to 65% complete, but what happens from this point forward is we start doing indoor work, and so it’s a lot more predictable,” he said.

He praised the central location of the Engine House project, which will allow residents to easily walk, bike or take public transit to get around town - lessening its traffic impact.

“Park City has a critical lack of affordable housing, and I don’t think anyone will argue with you about that," Murphy said. "I mean, you might get some libertarians that decide that’s not the case, but they’re wrong. There’s been rent control in New York City since about 1920, this is not a new concept, and it’s one that we truly, truly need in Park City.”

Engine House marks a significant shift in affordable housing strategy for Park City. After years of trying to be its own developer, the city partnered with a private company and leased the land at a rate of $1 for 99 years. The city also waived building fees in exchange for the affordable housing.

The developer is leveraging federal money, by way of low-income housing tax credits, to make the project financially viable.