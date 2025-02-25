Park City Chamber: lodging bookings ahead of pace for March

Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said hotel occupancy was up slightly in December and January 2025 over the same period the previous year.

“Those two key months of winter looked solid,” Wesselhoff said. “That’s comparing to, if you remember last winter - December, January were epic months. So we’re happy where we’re landing.”

Wesselhoff said the numbers are especially encouraging given this winter’s late snowfall.

She expects the momentum to continue into February and March, when the chamber is forecasting a 7% jump in hotel occupancy year-over-year.

Wesselhoff said the chamber has been a bit worried about a lack of snowfall this season.

“We’re finding that visitors are waiting, the booking window right now is about seven days,” she said. “Those savvy skiers and snowboarders are definitely chasing the snow.”

She said lodging prices have remained relatively stable this winter.

Wesselhoff expressed confidence in visitation for the remainder of the season, but said more snow can always help.