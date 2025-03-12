Park City considers ranked choice voting for 2025 election

Ranked choice voting is an alternative election method in which primaries are eliminated and candidates are ranked by preference.

In 2018 Utah lawmakers passed a bill allowing cities to try ranked choice voting through January 2026. A bill to extend the pilot program was not adopted during the legislative session this year.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said there could still be an opening to use ranked choice voting beyond 2025.

“Our perception is that the communities that have been participating in ranked choice voting would probably still be allowed somehow, there’d be some modification of the law,” he said in a KPCW “Local News Hour” interview Wednesday. “But that may not be the case.”

Park City voters will elect a mayor and three city council members this November. Only one incumbent, councilmember Tana Toly, has announced their intention to seek reelection.

A study conducted by Utah Valley University found that about the same number of Utah voters prefer conventional single voting as those who prefer ranked choice.

If the city council wants to move forward with ranked choice voting, it must hold a public hearing and approve a resolution by May 1.

On Thursday the council will discuss how to move forward and hold a public hearing. The meeting agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.