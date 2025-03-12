© 2025 KPCW

Utah medical facilities named to top 100 rural hospitals list

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 12, 2025 at 3:43 PM MDT
Seven hospitals and medical centers across Utah have been recognized in the top 100 rural and community hospitals of 2025, including one in Park City.

Of the seven, four Intermountain Health hospitals were ranked in the national study by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Intermountain’s Park City Hospital, Cedar City Hospital, Bear River Valley Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital were recognized for bringing expert care to rural communities in Utah.

Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal, Castleview Hospital in Price and Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt also made the list.

This is the 10th year of the Chartis Center’s study to highlight rural and community hospitals across the nation.

Earlier this year, Intermountain Health’s medical center in Murray, the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and the St. George Regional Hospital were ranked among the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals of 2025 for quality of care, outcomes and patient experience.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver