Utah medical facilities named to top 100 rural hospitals list

Of the seven, four Intermountain Health hospitals were ranked in the national study by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Intermountain’s Park City Hospital, Cedar City Hospital, Bear River Valley Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital were recognized for bringing expert care to rural communities in Utah.

Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal, Castleview Hospital in Price and Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt also made the list.

This is the 10th year of the Chartis Center’s study to highlight rural and community hospitals across the nation.

Earlier this year, Intermountain Health’s medical center in Murray, the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and the St. George Regional Hospital were ranked among the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals of 2025 for quality of care, outcomes and patient experience.