Park City to approve Treasure Hill conservation easement

Residents approved a $48 million bond to protect the property that hovers above Old Town in 2018.

The next year Park City Municipal purchased the land on Treasure Hill for $64 million to block proposed condos and a high-rise hotel.

Now the Park City Council could make the open space designation official Thursday by approving a conservation easement in partnership with the Summit Land Conservancy.

The agreement took years to finalize so there could be a comprehensive survey of the land to evaluate various easements and lot lines.

Following direction from the city council in December, some changes have been made to the draft conservation easement regarding ski resort operations.

A reference to Park City Mountain’s Town Lift, which runs through the protected property, has been added to reflect future potential improvements, which could involve upgrading the lift to a gondola.

The council removed language that would have given the Summit Land Conservancy the right to approve any modification of existing rights for the resort.

The draft the council will consider Thursday now states that right will rest solely with Park City officials. But the conservancy must be given at least 30 days notice to comment prior to any approval of potential modifications.

Read Summit Land Conservancy's letter to the Park City Council.

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

