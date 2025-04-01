Park City Ski and Snowboard to host Spring Carnival

The April 4 event includes an exclusive opportunity to ski the West Peak terrain, pond skimming with prizes for best costumes and crashes, and the final Town Series Alpine and Skimo races.

Tickets for the team’s Ski the Peak event are $225 per person and includes an après brunch and a chance to take some turns with Olympians. All proceeds benefit PCSS.

The afternoon pond skim is $5 per participant.

A beer garden with a food truck will also be open all afternoon. More information and a link to register and purchase tickets is available here.