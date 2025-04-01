© 2025 KPCW

Park City Ski and Snowboard to host Spring Carnival

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:54 PM MDT
Park City Ski and Snowboard will host its Spring Carnival Friday, April 4 at the Utah Olympic Park.
Park City Ski and Snowboard will wrap the 2024-2025 winter season with a spring carnival at the Utah Olympic Park on Friday.

The April 4 event includes an exclusive opportunity to ski the West Peak terrain, pond skimming with prizes for best costumes and crashes, and the final Town Series Alpine and Skimo races.

Tickets for the team’s Ski the Peak event are $225 per person and includes an après brunch and a chance to take some turns with Olympians. All proceeds benefit PCSS.

The afternoon pond skim is $5 per participant.

A beer garden with a food truck will also be open all afternoon. More information and a link to register and purchase tickets is available here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
