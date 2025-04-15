© 2025 KPCW

Alpine Forestry to perform prescribed burns this week in Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
Slash piles burn near Beth Lake northwest of Mirror Lake Highway in the Uintas Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Slash piles burn near Beth Lake northwest of Mirror Lake Highway in the Uintas Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

Burns in Park City will continue through the week, weather permitting.

Alpine Forestry will be burning slash piles in the Ontario Mine Bench area starting Wednesday.

Park City Municipal says smoke may be visible and residents are asked not to report it.

Forestry crews say controlled burns are a form of wildfire mitigation designed to prevent fires through safely burning cut vegetation.
