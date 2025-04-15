Alpine Forestry to perform prescribed burns this week in Park City
Burns in Park City will continue through the week, weather permitting.
Alpine Forestry will be burning slash piles in the Ontario Mine Bench area starting Wednesday.
Park City Municipal says smoke may be visible and residents are asked not to report it.
Forestry crews say controlled burns are a form of wildfire mitigation designed to prevent fires through safely burning cut vegetation.
Beginning Wednesday, April 16, @UtahAlpine will perform controlled burns of slash piles in the Ontario Mine Bench area.— Park City Municipal (@ParkCityGovt) April 15, 2025
Please do not report!
