© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
How federal funding supports public media and why it's so essential

PC Rec. begins aquatic center renovations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:49 PM MDT
A rendering of the aquatic upgrades.
Park City Municipal
A rendering of the aquatic upgrades.

The Park City MARC is preparing for summer operations and renovations as construction begins on its new pools.

The MARC’s outdoor aquatic facilities will eventually include an 8-lane lap pool, zero-entry access, a slide and a rock climbing wall.

Construction this summer won’t affect the leisure pool. It’s expected to open around Memorial Day.

However, the lap pool and surrounding area will be closed.

The work will also affect some regular summer swim programs including swim team and masters swim. Check with the MARC for details.

The new facilities are expected to open by summer 2026.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver