PC Rec. begins aquatic center renovations

The MARC’s outdoor aquatic facilities will eventually include an 8-lane lap pool, zero-entry access, a slide and a rock climbing wall.

Construction this summer won’t affect the leisure pool. It’s expected to open around Memorial Day.

However, the lap pool and surrounding area will be closed.

The work will also affect some regular summer swim programs including swim team and masters swim. Check with the MARC for details.

The new facilities are expected to open by summer 2026.