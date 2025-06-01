Parkites kick off Pride Month with march and party in the park

The mood was festive as about 150 people processed from Park City Mountain to City Park Sunday afternoon, June 1, chanting “Love is love” and waving pride flags.

Organizers said after Utah lawmakers banned pride flags from government buildings, it was impossible for the community to celebrate by raising a flag on Miners Hospital, the way it had in years past.

“We started having flag raisings, and those events were much more formal with the city,” Summit Pride President Virginia Solomon said. “But obviously we can't do that this year.”

They said the group opted for a more visible kickoff event this June, given the current political climate.

“Pride has always been about community, but also about kind of demanding recognition and claiming space in public,” they said. “And so, we are not going to let the inability to fly flags from public property keep us from doing that.”

Attendees at Sunday’s event echoed that sentiment.

Nova McGuire said seeing legislation targeting LGBTQ+ rights around the country made them want to be more involved in Pride this year.

“A lot of us are being erased in the wider scope of the United States,” they said. “So us being able to fully be out and proud is really important for people to see.”

For Sarah Myers, showing up at Pride events is a way to support her loved ones who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Grace Doerfler / KPCW A rainbow-clad crowd filled the Park City Mountain parking lot for the march to City Park Sunday.

“All of those walking down the street and having people honk, and being more visible – I think it matters,” she said.

Looking around at the crowd in City Park, Brett Bartruff said it’s been meaningful to watch support for Pride events grow in Utah.

“I came out when I was 16 years old, in the late 90s, and Pride in Salt Lake was about this size – and so I've seen it grow in Salt Lake to a million times this size,” he said. “So, it just is important to show that we have community everywhere, and that nobody is alone.”

Summit Pride member Kris Campbell said there are more ways for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to celebrate in Park City this June.

On June 12, Park City Film will screen “Paris is Burning,” a documentary about New York City’s ball culture, where drag shows have their roots.