Park City Hospital to expand ER, surgery, cancer services

The Intermountain Park City Hospital opened in 2009 as a full-service community hospital. Since then, it has undergone significant expansion with the addition of an ICU in 2013 and the Blair Education Center and Live Well Center in 2017. Endoscopy, expanded cardiology services, and a pediatric unit have also been added.

CEO of Park City Hospital Lori Weston said the next expansion will add more services for the growing community.

“We're adding two surgery suites. We're also going to shell in two [more suites], and then we will be adding two endoscopy suites as well,” she said. “Our imaging services will be expanded. We'll have PET and CT. We have a mobile right now, so we'll be bringing that in-house. Our laboratory will be expanded as well.”

In addition, the existing 5,000 square foot cancer center will double in size. A new medical oncology clinic will be added, and the number of infusion suites will increase from four to 18 to serve about 1,500 patients a year.

Full KPCW Local News Hour Interview with Park City Hospital CEO Lori Weston Listen • 6:00

According to Intermountain Health, one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Hospital data says 500 new cancer cases are diagnosed each year along the Wasatch Back. Weston said the new cancer center is a response to that need and will eliminate the stress of travel by offering a comprehensive, patient center program locally.

“Our cancer center will be expanded to include a linear accelerator to do radiation therapy,” she said. “Right now, we are doing infusion and chemo at both of our hospitals on the Wasatch Back, Heber and Park City. We also have medical oncologists that see patients. Both hospitals will be doing inpatient appointments starting this month for medical oncology and radiation oncology will come when the cancer center is open.”

The center, Weston said, will be able to treat up to 90% of all Wasatch Back cancer cases, except for the highly complex cases. Not all cancer surgeries will be done locally, she said, but treatment will be coordinated with Intermountain Medical Center in Murray or LDS, Primary Children’s and Utah Valley Hospitals.

Weston said they are also building their cancer survivorship offerings.

“We'll be able to treat from diagnosis to cancer survivorship, so people that are once they're completed with their cancer treatments and are on the path to recovery," she said. "Our Live Well Center will house cancer survivorship service. We currently offer those right now that will include massage, acupuncture, our dietitians are oncology trained and also rehab services for balance and motion, getting people back to where they were prior to their cancer journey.”

Weston said the cancer center is expected to open in the second quarter of 2026. The ER and surgery services should be open by the end of next year or early 2027.

The public is invited to the June 12 groundbreaking ceremony at 9:30 a.m. behind the hospital.