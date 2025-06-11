Park City Mountain begins tower installation on Sunrise gondola

The 10-passenger Sunrise gondola will load next to the Pendry Plaza, replacing the 2-person Sunrise chair.

The gondola will be the third option for skiers and riders to get to the Red Pine area.

Park City Mountain says it will get people onto the mountain faster and reduce wait times at the other two base lifts: the Red Pine gondola and Orange Bubble Express. The lift will be built lower to the ground, making it less susceptible to wind holds.

Park City Mountain spokesperson John Kanaly told KPCW that residents will see helicopters moving the old and new Sunrise lift materials this summer. He said the resort plans to open the gondola for the 2025-2026 ski season.

