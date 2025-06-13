© 2025 KPCW

Park City, Heber float applications open for Fourth of July parades

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 13, 2025 at 3:35 PM MDT
Park City's 2024 Fourth of July parade.
Kristine Weller
Park City's 2024 Fourth of July parade.

Float applications are open for Fourth of July celebrations in the Wasatch Back.

Residents and local businesses have until June 15 to apply for Park City’s annual Fourth of July Parade before incurring late fees.

This year’s theme is “Red, White, & Bloom” and applications and float designs must encapsulate the theme and spirit of Independence Day.

Awards will be given for the best community spirit, humor and funk, crowd engagement, youth award, heritage and environmental sustainability.

Heber will throw its annual day-long Red, White and Blue Festival.

Float applicants must align with the theme “Patriotism, Culture and Heritage.”

Local businesses, organizations, schools and residents are invited to showcase their creativity.

Political candidates and parties and businesses outside Summit or Wasatch County are not allowed in either parade.
