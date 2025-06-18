© 2025 KPCW

Deer Valley to host second summer Pride event

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:33 PM MDT
Summer activities at Deer Valley Resort.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley's Mountain Pride event will feature a Pride Ride and free outdoor yoga.

Deer Valley Resort’s second annual Mountain Pride Day returns to the Snow Park Plaza June 29.

In addition to Deer Valley’s summer hiking, biking and chairlift rides, the celebration includes outdoor yoga, live music and opportunity drawings.

Free yoga at the Snow Park outdoor amphitheater begins at 10:30 a.m. Participants must bring their own yoga mat.

A group Pride Ride from the top of the Homesteak Express chairlift takes off at 1 p.m.

All proceeds, and a portion of weekend ticket sales, will benefit the nonprofit Summit Pride this year.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW. 
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
