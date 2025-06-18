Deer Valley to host second summer Pride event

In addition to Deer Valley’s summer hiking, biking and chairlift rides, the celebration includes outdoor yoga, live music and opportunity drawings.

Free yoga at the Snow Park outdoor amphitheater begins at 10:30 a.m. Participants must bring their own yoga mat.

A group Pride Ride from the top of the Homesteak Express chairlift takes off at 1 p.m.

All proceeds, and a portion of weekend ticket sales, will benefit the nonprofit Summit Pride this year.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.