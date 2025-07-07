Developer proposes affordable housing along Rail Trail in Park City

The developer is requesting a rezone to build 23 units on half-an-acre of vacant land just east of the Iron Horse Park Apartments.

On July 9 the Park City Planning Commission will hold a work session to assess various aspects of the proposal, such as site access. Mitigation measures will also be necessary as the property has slopes greater than 40% and is within a designated floodplain.

Park City Municipal The red outline highlights the property in the broader area, which includes Bonanza Park and Prospector.

The property owner, Nani Investment Ltd., is seeking to build 11 market-rate housing units and 12 affordable units, according to a staff report . A rendering of the project shows a maximum building height of 45 feet.

The area is currently zoned “Estate,” which requires a minimum lot size of three acres for any development.

The commission is not expected to issue a recommendation July 9 and a rezone will ultimately be up to final approval from the Park City Council.

In a letter to the city planning department, a lawyer for the property owner argues the location is ideal for housing due to its central location near major employers and public transit.

The current plan dwarfs a previous proposal from the same owner in 2002, which involved building nearly 200 units on 15 acres in the area. At the time, the planning commission voiced opposition to the project moving forward, according to the report.

Most of that land has since been acquired by Park City Municipal and remains open space — the Freemason trail runs directly through the city’s parcel.

Planning commissioners are holding a site visit at 1885 Lower Iron Horse Loop Road at 4 p.m. July 9.

Their meeting will later begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.